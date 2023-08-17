Fire erupts in industrial estate in Ghatkopar, nobody injured

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A fire broke out inside an industrial estate in suburban Ghatkopar (West) on late Thursday evening, an official said.

It was doused after nearly two hours and there were no reports of casualties, the fire brigade official said.

The fire broke out at a three-storey building at Kurla Industrial Estate on LBS Marg around 8.15 pm and five fire engines, six water jetties and other fire brigade vehicles along with ambulances were at the spot, the official said.

The flames were confined to electrical wiring, decoration material and wooden articles, he said, adding that its cause was not known yet. PTI KK KRK