Fire erupts in Mahakaleshwar temple’s air quality management system; doused immediately

Ujjain, May 5 (PTI) A fire broke out on Monday in the air quality management system installed on the premises of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple, one of the 12 jyotirlings in the country, a senior official said.

The fire was immediately brought under control with the help of fire tenders, he said.

Temple committee chairman and district collector Roshan Singh said nobody was injured in the incident.

The incident occurred after a short circuit triggered a fire in a battery of the air quality management system installed by the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board on the roof of the control room at the much-revered shrine.

The darshan was briefly suspended due to the incident, and it resumed soon after the situation was brought under control, the official said.

Further probe into the incident is underway, said another official.