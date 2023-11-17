Fire erupts in meter room of residential building in Thane; no casualties

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire erupted in the meter room of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday and no casualties were reported, a civic official said.

Advertisment

The blaze broke out in the meter room on the ground floor of an eight-storey building in Vishnu Nagar around 11 am, said Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the disaster management cell.

Seven meters were destroyed in the fire, which was doused within half an hour, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR ARU