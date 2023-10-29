Fire erupts in meter room of residential building; none hurt

Thane, Oct 29 (PTI) A fire erupted in the meter room of a housing society in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Sunday, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out in the meter room of a ground-plus three-storey building around 3.30 am, chief of the civic disaster management cell Yasin Tadvi said.

Twelve electricity meters were destroyed in the fire, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he said.

Local firemen and the RMDC team rushed to the spot and put out the blaze within half an hour, the official said. PTI COR ARU