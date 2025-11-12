Fire erupts in Mumbai hotel; none hurt

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a hotel in Kurla area of Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, civic officials said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted on the ground floor of the two-storey Sunlight Hotel building located near Sheetal Talao on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road at 3.39 pm, a civic official said.

Four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot, and firefighting efforts were launched, he said.

Personnel of various agencies, including the police, 108 ambulance, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ward office, gathered at the site for firefighting and other assistance. PTI KK NP