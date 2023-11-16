Fire erupts in Mumbai industrial estate; none injured

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) A fire erupted in an industrial estate in Mumbai suburb of Malad on Thursday night, but there was no immediate report of any casualty, officials said.

A civic official, citing preliminary information, said the blaze started in the Malad Industrial Estate in the Kach Pada area at around 9.30 pm.

The official said personnel from the Fire Brigade, police, local BMC ward office, Adani Power and other agencies were mobilized to douse the flames.

There was no report of any injury and the cause of the blaze was not immediately known, he added. PTI KK RSY