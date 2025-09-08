Fire erupts in ONGC's Navi Mumbai plant, no injuries

Mumbai, Sept 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in the ONGC plant at Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm. It was doused by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation's fire brigade service after around two hours.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone in the fire," said a Uran Police officer.

Videos and photos of the incident show plumes of thick smoke and huge flames, which caused panic among locals.

The exact cause of the fire is not known immediately.

The Uran facility is a major integrated oil and gas processing facility located near Uran in Raigad district, which processes crude oil and natural gas from offshore fields into products like stabilised crude and LPG. PTI KK NSK