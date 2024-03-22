Fire erupts in seating-cum-luggage coach of Godan Express near Nashik Road; none hurt

Nashik, Mar 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a seating-cum-luggage coach of Mumbai-Gorakhpur Godan Express near Nashik Road station in north Maharashtra on Friday afternoon, though there were no reports of casualties, Railway officials said.

According to the officials, the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, erupted when the Godan Express (No. 11055) was on its way to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus), prompting some passengers to jump out of the train when it stopped.

The train reached Nashik Road, around 200km from Mumbai, at its regular time 14.43 hrs and left after halting for four minutes.

When it was passing by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) water filtration plant situated between Nashik Road and Gorewadi railway gate, smoke was seen coming out of the SLR (seating- cum-luggage rake) compartment attached on the rear part of the train, they said.

Passengers travelling in the bogie raised an alarm on seeing the smoke and when the guard came to know about it, he immediately stopped the train and informed Railway authorities, said the officials.

As soon as the train halted, some passengers jumped out in panic. Nashik Road deputy station master Pritesh Dubey informed the fire brigade about the blaze.

Till the fire brigade arrived at the spot, Railway personnel tried to douse the fire with the help of foam. However, due to high tension power supply near the spot, dousing the blaze with the help of water was difficult, said the officials.

The Railway personnel detached the fire-hit bogie and the train left for its destination at 15.28 hrs. The fire brigade doused the blaze at around 16.00 hrs, they said, adding there were no reports of injures to passengers.

A motorcycle was among the goods kept in the SLR bogie, the officials added. PTI COR KK RSY