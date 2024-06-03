Fire erupts in shop at Mumbai industrial estate; none hurt

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) A fire erupted in a shop at an industrial estate in the Lower Parel area of central Mumbai on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze which was brought under control at around 3.15 pm after two hours of fire fighting operation, he said.

The official said the fire was confined to electric wirings, power installation, air conditioning (AC) duct and clothes in the shop located in a four-storey building inside the Shah and Nahar Industrial Estate in Sun Mill Compound.

Firemen extinguished the blaze, whose cause was not yet known, donning two breathing apparatus sets after cutting off electricity supply to the building, he said. PTI KK ARU RSY