Fire erupts in south Mumbai high-rise, extinguished

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 57-storey residential building in south Mumbai's Byculla area around midnight, a civic official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted in a flat on the 10th floor of the Monte South building's A wing in the Khatao Mill Compound in Byculla around 11:42 pm, the official said.

The fire was brought under control at 2.45 am, the official said, adding there was no casualty.

While the fire was confined to the 10th floor flat, smoke filled the entire floor, the official said.

Nine fire tenders and other fire brigade vehicles were involved in firefighting operations.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. There were reports that the blaze erupted after suspected short-circuit in one of the flats on the 10th floor of the tower.