Fire erupts on 'Army special' train carrying trucks in Ujjain, doused; no damage to property or life

Ujjain, Sep 21 (PTI) A fire broke out on an 'Army special' goods train at Ujjain station in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, though there was no major damage to property nor was anyone hurt, an official said.

The fire started from the tarpaulin sheet covering the trucks mounted on a wagon of the rake placed on the 'through' line between platform numbers 1 and 2 at 9:30am, he added.

"A possible technical fault caused the fire in a truck loaded on the Bhopal-Jodhpur Army special goods train. The blaze also damaged the overhead equipment on the through line. It did not cause any major loss to property, nor was anyone hurt," Ujjain Railway Protection Force (RPF) inspector Narendra Yadav told reporters.

"Railway staff evacuated passengers present on platforms 1 and 2, while incoming passengers were held at the gates. The blaze was doused and normalcy was restored within about 30 minutes," Yadav added.

Khemraj Meena, public relations officer of Western Railway's Ratlam division, told reporters that some inflammable material inside the loaded truck appeared to have triggered the fire.

"The situation was brought under control quickly and train traffic on the route was not affected," he said.

The Army has been informed, Meena said, while adding that further details cannot be shared due to security reasons. PTI COR LAL BNM