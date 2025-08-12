National

Cargo flight from Kuala Lumpur lands safely in Chennai after engine blaze

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Plane Aircraft Airline DGCA Delhi Airport Flight Delay Flight Diversion Aviation

Representative image

Chennai: Fire erupted in one of the engines of an inbound international cargo flight here on Tuesday, but none was injured as the blaze was put down after the aircraft landed here, official sources said.

The flight was coming from the Malaysian city of Kuala Lumpur.

The fire erupted in the fourth engine of the cargo flight during landing, prompting the pilots to alert the officials concerned here.

Though no emergency landing was made, pilots safely landed the aircraft, they said.

Fire tenders that were on standby doused the fire soon after the carrier landed at the city airport, sources added.

A probe is on over the cause of the fire.

Aviation Chennai Airport cargo Kuala Lumpur air cargo