Mumbai: A minor fire erupted inside the premises of the state-run J J Hospital in Byculla area of Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The fire, which broke out around 3.10 pm, was confined to a shed and a container near gates number eight and nine of the hospital, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines and firefighting vehicles extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes, he said.