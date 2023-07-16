Fire-fighters rescue 10 people stuck in elevator at Delhi's South Extension

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Fire-fighters rescued 10 people who got stuck inside the elevator of a building in the South Extension area here, officials said on Sunday.

They got stuck in the elevator at around 12.45 am, they added.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said they received a call at 5.42 am from South Extension about 10 people stuck in an elevator. The fire-fighters broke the glass window on the first floor of the building and rescued the people with the help of ladders.

According to police, the 10 people got trapped inside the elevator around 12.45 am while trying to go to the ground floor of the building after coming out from a club on the third floor.

"The first floor is owned by someone else and was locked. They first tried to get out of the elevator themselves and subsequently, called the maintenance staff. After they were helped to get out of the elevator, they got stuck on the first floor since the entire floor was locked. They tried to get in touch with the first-floor owner but in vain," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She added that it is being looked into whether there was any foul play. PTI AMP RC