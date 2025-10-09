Fire guts 10 shops in Kerala's Kannur complex, no casualties

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a shopping complex in Kannur district on Thursday, gutting several shops, fire and rescue service officials said.

The blaze, which began at around 5.30 pm at a toy shop in the three‑storey complex located in the heart of Thaliparamba town, quickly spread to adjoining outlets.

"All employees were evacuated in time and no casualties were reported," an official said.

Despite the deployment of two fire tenders initially, the flames spread rapidly. "Around 10 shops have been completely gutted," the officer added.

Efforts are underway to douse the fire completely. At present, 12 fire tenders from across the district are engaged in the operation, with more reinforcements on the way to prevent further spread, officials said.

The complex houses about 50 shops, with several commercial buildings in proximity.

Eyewitnesses alleged that a shortage of fire tenders and water in the early stages of the operation contributed to the blaze spreading.

Firefighters suspect a short circuit may have triggered the fire, but officials said the exact cause will be confirmed only after a detailed inspection. PTI TBA SSK