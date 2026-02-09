Fire guts 2 shops in Aizawl

Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) A fire allegedly triggered by an electrical short circuit destroyed two shops in Aizawl's Bawngkawn on Monday morning, causing an estimated loss of Rs 70 lakh, police said.

The blaze broke out at around 10:50 am in a building owned by R. Lalawmpuia situated along the main road. Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

The fire spread quickly through two rented units housing a plasticware business and a pharmacy, they said.

Preliminary investigations said a short circuit was the cause of the fire.

Firefighters battled the blaze for about an hour before successfully containing it, preventing it from spreading to adjacent buildings in the congested roadside area, police said. PTI CORR MNB