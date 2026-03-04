Fire guts 22 furniture sheds in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 4 (PTI) As many as 22 temporary roadside sheds where furniture was manufactured and sold have been gutted after a fire broke out in one of them here, and no one was injured in the incident, police and fire department officials said on Wednesday.

This massive fire accident occurred in an area under the Bachupally police station limits at around 11 pm on Tuesday. After originating in one of the sheds, the flames spread quickly to adjacent sheds, destroying wooden furniture and other materials required for manufacturing furniture.

Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was extinguished, a police official said.

Based on preliminary investigation, the official said the blaze started due to a short circuit.

Eye-witnesses have stated that there was a short circuit on a pole, and the wire fell onto the sofas, which caught fire. Within minutes, the fire spread, police said. PTI VVK VVK ADB