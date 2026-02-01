Fire guts 26 two-wheelers at workshop in Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) Feb 1 (PTI) As many as 26 two-wheelers were completely gutted in a fire that broke out at a workshop at Cherumukku here early on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials at Tanur fire station, the incident was reported around 1 am at a two-wheeler workshop in Nannambra, Cherumukku.

They said the fire broke out inside the workshop, where 26 two-wheelers were parked, all of which were completely destroyed.

The blaze also spread to a nearby veterinary dispensary, where medicines stocked inside were gutted, officials added.

As it was a major fire, additional fire tenders from the Tirur fire station were pressed into service.

It took over an hour to bring the fire under control, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and a detailed inquiry will be conducted, they added. PTI TBA TBA ADB