Fire guts clothing store in Nashik city; no casualties

Nashik, Nov 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a clothing store in Maharashtra's Nashik city late on Sunday night, destroying goods worth lakhs, a fire official said on Monday.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out around 11.15 pm at the shop located on a main road in the city, he said.

The firefighting operations continued throughout the night, and the blaze was completely put out around 8.30 am on Monday, he said.

Eighteen fire engines were pressed into service and the fire personnel faced difficulties, as the area is congested and densely populated, the official said.

While the shop was completely gutted and goods worth lakhs were destroyed, establishments and houses next to the clothing store also saw some damages, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the blaze was caused due to firecrackers in the vicinity. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR ARU