Fire guts four rooms of residential building in Shimla city

Shimla, Mar 5 (PTI) Four rooms of a residential building burned down after a fire broke out at Eidgah Colony in the heart of Shimla city on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

However, no casualties or injuries were reported.

A fire officer told PTI, "We received a call at around 4.43 pm. Three fire tenders -- one each from Mall Road, Chota Shimla and Boileauganj -- were dispatched immediately to the spot. The fire was doused in one and a half hours." Four individuals were living in the gutted rooms. Property worth lakhs was destroyed, the officer added. PTI BPL RUK RUK