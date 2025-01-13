Fire guts garage, furniture store in Kalyan, no one hurt

Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A fire gutted a garage and furniture store in Kalyan area on Monday evening, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The fire broke out along Kalyan Sheel Road at 8:10pm, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Fire brigade personnel, along with employees of Torrent Power Company, responded with one fire vehicle and one rescue vehicle. Two cars inside the garage were destroyed. The furniture store also suffered extensive damage. The blaze was extinguished at 9:15pm," he said. PTI COR BNM