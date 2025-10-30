Fire guts moving bus in Gurugram, driver and conductor forced to jump out

Gurugram, Oct 30 (PTI) A driver and a conductor had a narrow escape after a private bus caught fire in the Sector 59 area here on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the morning when a private bus was leaving the parking lot to pick up employees of a private company.

Suddenly, the bus caught fire causing a panic, police said, adding that the driver and conductor saved their lives by jumping out of the vehicle.

After receiving information, the teams of police and fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire within time, but the bus was fully gutted by fire, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but it is believed to have been a short circuit, he added.

The bus was registered in the name of Nitin Rathi of Bahadurgarh and a probe is underway, police said. PTI COR SHS SHS SKY SKY