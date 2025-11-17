Fire guts nine two-wheelers in Thane

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) Nine two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out at an open ground in Maharashtra's Thane city early on Monday, officials said.

No person was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Kopri area, they said.

"We received the fire alert at 4.14 am from the Kopri Fire Station. Nine motorcycles and scooters parked in an open ground at K L Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Kopri, were found engulfed in flames," Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Firefighters rushed to the location and the blaze was doused by 4.35 am, he said.

"All the vehicles were completely burnt and damaged beyond repair. No person was injured in the incident," the official said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated. PTI COR GK