Fire guts Nonadanga slum in Kolkata, many rendered homeless

Kolkata, Jan 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a slum at Nonadanga in the city's eastern part on Wednesday evening, rendering several families homeless, an official said.

The fire broke out at the Matangini Colony slum within Anandapur police station limits around 6.20 pm, following which thick black smoke engulfed the area and several shanties were gutted within a short span of time, he said.

"Initially two fire tenders reached the spot. As the blaze intensified, five more fire engines were pressed into service," the officer added.

"The exact cause of the fire is not known so far, but a short circuit is being suspected as the likely reason," he said.

Some local residents claimed that multiple LPG cylinders exploded, leading to the rapid spread of the flames, a policeman said.

Several residents have been rendered homeless and no casualties have been reported so far, he added. PTI SCH MNB