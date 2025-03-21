Fire guts scrap godown, snack making unit in Nashik; no one hurt

Nashik, Mar 21 (PTI) A major fire gutted a scrap godown, snacks making unit and a bamboo shop in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, officials said.

Some LPG cylinders at the site in Pimpalgaon Baswant blew up in the blaze that started at 11:30am but did not cause damage as they fell in vacant areas, they added.

"Around 10-15 fire tending vehicles were deployed for the dousing operation. The blaze was controlled after five hours. The cooling operation is underway. The firefighting operation faced some difficulty due to the crowd of onlookers and parked vehicles," an official said.

Prima facie, the fire may have started due to a short circuit, though a probe is underway to ascertain the exact cause, he added.

"No one was hurt in the incident. However, property worth several lakh rupees was destroyed," the official said. PTI COR BNM