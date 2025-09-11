Fire guts section of Thiruvananthapuram waste treatment plant

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation's waste treatment plant in Attipra in the early hours of Thursday.

According to officials from the Fire and Rescue Services, part of the waste plant was damaged in the fire.

The blaze, which was reported before 4 am, originated in the area where plastic waste from various parts of the city had been accumulated.

The Fire and Rescue Services promptly deployed multiple fire tenders from different stations across the city to bring the situation under control, an officer said.

A temporary structure used for storing plastic waste was also destroyed in the fire. It took fire personnel more than three hours to fully extinguish the flames.

Fire officials said that although the blaze was contained, thick smoke continued to emanate from the site through the morning, causing panic among nearby residents.

To prevent a resurgence, firefighters have begun relocating the remaining waste to another section of the plant.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, a fire officer said.