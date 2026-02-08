Fire guts seven godowns in Thane district; no injuries

Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) At least seven godowns stocked with materials like paper products and plastic items were destroyed after a fire broke out in an industrial hub in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Sunday, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident at the godown complex in Bhiwandi’s Mankoli area, said Chief Fire Officer Nitin Lad from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation.

After being alerted about the fire, which started around 2.30 pm, three fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire destroyed seven godowns that stored paper goods and plastic items. The firefighting operation is still underway, he said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, the official added. PTI COR NR