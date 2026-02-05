Fire guts shop, car in Mumbai’s Andheri; no injuries

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shop near a residential building in Mumbai’s Andheri East area on Thursday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that started around 11.40 am in the Aghadi Nagar Colony near Ambika Towers, they said.

Fire engines and other vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade were rushed to the spot, and the fire was put out within 45 minutes, they said.

The material inside the shop and a car parked outside were damaged in the incident, an official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK NR