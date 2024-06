Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) A shoe shop was gutted in a fire in BP Road area of Bhayander in Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

No one was hurt in the blaze that started at 7pm and was doused at 8pm by two fire engines and several personnel, the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation official said.

The cause of fire is being probed, the official said. PTI COR BNM