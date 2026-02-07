Fire guts three autorickshaws, motorcycle in Thane; no casualties

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Three autorickshaws and a motorcycle were destroyed in a fire that broke out in a makeshift hut in Maharashtra's Thane city on Saturday morning, an official said.

There were no casualties in the incident that occurred on the Mumbra bypass road around 7.40 am, the official said.

The fire had engulfed a makeshift hut, and vehicles were parked near it, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

Three autorickshaws and a motorcycle were damaged in the blaze, which was extinguished in an hour by teams from the fire brigade and the disaster management cell, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU