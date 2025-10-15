Fire guts two cardboard factories in Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial Area; no injuries reported

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Two adjoining cardboard factories were gutted after a fire broke out in Delhi's Bhorgarh Industrial Area, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it received a call about the fire at 8:16 pm on Tuesday, and given the intensity of the blaze, pressed 22 fire tenders in service to douse the flames.

According to DFS officials, the fire spread to a 250 square metre area, gutting two factories involved in manufacturing cardboard and packaging material.

The fire was brought under control after nearly six hours of operation, a fire officer said, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident.