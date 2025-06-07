Fire guts two-wheeler showroom in heart of Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) A huge fire broke out at a two-wheeler showroom in the heart of the Kerala capital in the wee hours of Saturday, fire and rescue officials said.

Information about the blaze was received around 4 am and it was extinguished around 6.30 am after eight fire tenders were pressed into service, an official said.

The fire gutted the ground and first floors of the TVS showroom at PMG Pattom here and many two-wheelers were destroyed, the official said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.

The showroom's security guard told a TV channel that he heard some loud noises from the back of the building around 3.45am and saw smoke coming from there.

"I immediately went out, but could not pick up my phone. I rushed to the nearby church and informed the guard there, who in turn called the fire and rescue services," he said.

The fire and rescue official said that the exact cause of the fire remains to be ascertained, but a short-circuit is suspected to be the reason. PTI HMP HMP ADB