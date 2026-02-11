Fire guts waste cloth godown in Haryana's Panipat

Panipat, Feb 11 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a waste cloth godown here on Wednesday, police said.

No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

Officials said that the blaze engulfed the godown, and residents living in nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Fire tenders pressed into service brought the flames under control after a few hours, the officials added.

According to police, the area where the fire broke out is a thickly populated area.

Investigations are on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, they said, adding that there has been no loss of life in the incident. PTI SUN OZ OZ