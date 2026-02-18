Fire guts waste cloth godown in Thane; no casualties

Thane, Feb 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in a waste cloth godown in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

There were no casualties in the blaze reported at 8.21 on Tuesday at the godown located at M K Compound in the Shilphata area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The nearly 700 sq ft godown was engulfed in flames, prompting the fire and emergency services personnel to rush to the spot.

The blaze was doused by 12.52 am on Wednesday, the official said.

"No one was injured in the incident. The situation is under control," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR GK