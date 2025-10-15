Fire in 2 shops at Crawford Market in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a couple of shops at the popular Crawford Market in south Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze was reported in the market, located on L T Road, at 2.13 am, the officials said.

The fire spread to a couple of shops in the market before it was doused around 4 am, a fire brigade official said.

The blaze caused damage to the electric wiring and installations, an AC unit, a TV set, ceiling fan, a CCTV camera, wooden furniture, and a stock of pet food and plastic sheets, a civic official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The Crawford Market, situated opposite the Mumbai Police headquarters, is one of the most famous and busiest markets in the city.