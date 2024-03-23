Fire in 39-storey building in Mumbai doused after two hours; nobody injured

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) The fire that erupted in a 39-storey building at Wadala in Mumbai, was extinguished in the wee hours of Saturday after around two hours of efforts, an official said.

The fire had broken out on the 26th and 27th floors of Dosti Ambrosia building near Wadala bus depot in Antop Hill around 11 pm on Friday, he said.

It was a 'level one' (minor) fire, in which nobody was injured, the fire brigade official said.

"The fire, which was confined to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, household articles in a flat on the 26th floor, was doused around 1.10 am," he said.

The affected flat was locked from outside when the blaze erupted there, and its door was opened by the fire brigade team using a PRT kit, the official said, adding that two big hose lines were among the equipment used for dousing the flames along with four water engines and as many water tankers. PTI ZA NP