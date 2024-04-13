Fire in 7-storey building in Mumbai's BKC doused; no one hurt

Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) A fire that broke in a seven-storey building in Bandra-Kurla Complex here on Saturday afternoon was doused after four hours, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted around 3.15 pm on the third floor of a building located next to the family court, the fire brigade official said.

"The fire was confined to electric wiring and installations, furniture and items in the office, including computers and stationery in an area between 2000-3000 square feet," he said.

"It was a ‘level one’ (minor) fire. Four fire engines and water tankers were deployed. The blaze was doused at around 7:15. The cause of the fire is not known yet," he added. PTI ZA ARU BNM