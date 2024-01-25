Fire in basement of commercial building in Mumbai doused; dead woman identified

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was killed after a fire erupted in the basement of a six-storey commercial building in Mumbai’s Santacruz area on Thursday, an official said.

Advertisment

The blaze was doused at 8:45pm, about an hour after it was covered from all sides, fire brigade officials said later in the evening.

Quoting eyewitnesses, a civic official said two women were trapped in the building, Dheeraj Heritage, on S V Road near Milan Subway in the western suburb when the fire broke out around 5 pm.

Initially, officials had said that no one was injured and that the building was a five-storey structure. Later, they said it has six floors.

Advertisment

According to an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one woman was rescued from the building and rushed to the civic-run Cooper Hospital.

"The woman, identified as Tara Chiman Waghela, was declared dead on arrival by doctors there," he said.

The official said at least eight fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were deployed to douse the 'level 2' blaze.

Besides the fire brigade, other agencies like the Mumbai police, Adani Power and local civic ward staff and an ambulance were mobilized, the official added.

The cause of the fire is being probed, he said. PTI KK NR BNM BNM