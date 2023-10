New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a building in Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the blaze that was reported at 9 am.

The fire broke out in the the basement of the building where some machines were kept, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and it took 30 minutes to control the blaze, the official added. PTI ALK DV DV