Kolkata, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building near Calcutta High Court on Thursday, an official said.

The blaze was noticed around 1.55 pm in garbage accumulated near an abandoned lift in the multi-storey building, fire brigade officials said.

He said four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

No one was injured in the incident, he added.