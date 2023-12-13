Fire in canteen at LTT railway station in Mumbai, nobody injured

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in a canteen located on the premises of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, but nobody was injured in the incident, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the Jan Aahar canteen on platform number 1 of the LTT station at 2.45 pm, a Central Railway official said.

"So far, there is no report of injury to anyone," he said.

A video of the purported fire incident was circulated on social media, in which black smoke rising above the roof of the railway station could be seen.

Chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, confirmed that the fire broke out in the Jan Aahar canteen, and said efforts were on to douse the flames. PTI KK NP