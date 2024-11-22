Fire in complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town; no casualties

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) A fire engulfed a complex housing scrap godowns in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Friday evening, civic officials said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the fire that broke out at around 4.45 pm in the Fatima Nagar locality, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

On getting information about the blaze, three fire engines from the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNMC) and one from the Kalyan-Dombivli civic body were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, he said.

Tadvi informed that the fire, whose cause was not immediately known, quickly spread and engulfed at least a dozen scrap godowns in the complex. PTI COR RSY