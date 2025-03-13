Fire in Connaught Place restaurant leaves six injured

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at Bikkgane Biryani restaurant in Connaught Place on Thursday morning, injuring six people with severe burn injuries, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The DFS dispatched six fire tenders to the scene after receiving an alert around 11:55 am. However, the fire is yet to be brought under control, the official said.

The fire broke out in the restaurant's kitchen due to an LPG cylinder leakage, the officer added.

The injured have been taken to RML Hospital for treatment. PTI BM AMJ SSJ AMJ AMJ