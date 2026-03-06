Fire in cooler manufacturing unit in Jaipur, no casualties

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Friday morning at a plastic cooler manufacturing factory in the Bindayka industrial area here, police said.

No casualties have been reported.

The three-storey factory building also had several gas cylinders stored on the upper floor which posed a threat.

Fire fighters, with the help of civil defence personnel, managed to safely remove 11 cylinders from the premises.

For safety reasons, traffic in the surrounding area was diverted and nearby roads closed.