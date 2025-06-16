Fire in Daund-Pune shuttle train; no casualty

Pune, Jun 16 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in the lavatory of the moving Daund-Pune shuttle train on Monday morning, causing panic among passengers, police said.

The blaze was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident which occurred near Yevat in Pune district at around 8 am, an official from Daund railway police station said.

A 55-year-old person was detained in connection with the incident, a railway spokesperson said.

According to preliminary information, a passenger from Madhya Pradesh allegedly threw a 'bidi' into a dustbin of the Daund-Pune DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train after smoking, which led to the fire, the police official said.

"The incident occurred around 8 am. There were papers and other trash in the bin, which caught fire, resulting in smoke billowing from the toilet and causing panic among passengers," the official said.

There were only a few passengers in that coach, he said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no one was injured in the incident, the official added. PTI SPK GK