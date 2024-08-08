Fire in Delhi toy factory, brought under control

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a plastic toy factory in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, officials said on Thursday.

The blaze erupted on Wednesday evening and it was brought under control in two hours, they said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said they received a call regarding the blaze around 7:45 pm and nine fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory building and was contained in two hours, he said.

No one was injured, the official said.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a short circuit and a probe is underway, he added. PTI ALK SZM