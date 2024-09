New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the Madanpur Khadar area here early on Tuesday, damaging some shanties but no loss of life was reported, officials said The Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the blaze at 2.50 am and rushed 11 fire tenders.

"The fire was extinguished and cooling operation is now underway. No one was injured in the blaze," said an official. PTI BM TIR TIR