Fire in Dhapa godown in Kolkata

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Dhapa area on the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Saturday, police said.

At least four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was first reported around 11.55 AM, an official said.

The fire was probably due to a blast at a nearby transformer, he said.

"There are inflammable materials inside the godown and in the area, and thus the blaze spread quickly. Our officers are fighting to keep the blaze under control," the fire and emergency services department official said.

People in the area, near the EM Bypass in the city's Pragati Maidan locality, have been evacuated, he added.