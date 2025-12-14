Fire in Dimapur residential colony leaves hundreds homeless

Dimapur (Nagaland), Dec 14 (PTI) A major fire that broke out in a residential area of Nagaland's Dimapur on Sunday gutted a large number of houses leaving hundreds of people homeless, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty because of the fire incident that occurred at East Block of the Burma camp area.

Colony council sources said that the fire started around 6:30 am and quickly engulfed the surrounding area. However, the timely arrival of fire tenders prevented the blaze from causing further destruction.

A total of nine fire tenders controlled the fire in around two hours.

The victims, mostly non-Naga people, lost their entire belongings with property damage estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees. Most of the houses there were kutcha ones.

A relief camp has been established within the colony to provide shelter to the affected families.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said.