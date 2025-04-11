Fire in DTC bus at Delhi's Rohini depot

New Delhi: A fire broke out Friday in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at a depot in Rohini's sector 37, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

He said the blaze started just as the bus was leaving the depot. There were no passengers at that time, and the driver also managed to jump out of the bus unscathed.

"We received a call regarding a blaze in the bus at 9:48 am which prompted an immediate response, with three fire tenders dispatched to the spot," said the officer.

The fire fighters acted swiftly to control the blaze and prevent its spread. No injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he said.